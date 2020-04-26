FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local DJ is giving back to his community by hosting a musical party every week to help support a local business.
DJ D-Soto is holding another small business fundraiser tonight from 8 to 10 on his Facebook page.
During the party, people can donate to a cash-app that will transfer the funds right to a small business.
This week, he chose El Patio in central Fresno.
The Mexican restaurant has seen a drop in business over the past few weeks after just recently celebrating three years at the location on Olive in the Tower District.
The family-owned business is thankful for what D-Soto is trying to do.
D-Soto plans to hold a fundraiser each week throughout the pandemic.
Last weekend, he raised about $4,700 for a Fresno salon.
Local DJ hosting 'musical party' at Mexican restaurant to raise funds during COVID-19 crisis
