covid-19 pandemic

Senior citizens can skip DMV, renew drivers licenses by mail according to new executive order

SAN FRANCISCO -- Senior citizens age 70 and older can avoid a trip to Department of Motor Vehicles offices during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Yesterday, Gov. Gavin Newsom issued an executive order, which allows seniors to renew their drivers licenses by mail.

The order says this will help limit in-person transactions at the DMV and encourage a COVID-19 vulnerable population to isolate at home.

The governor's previous orders gave extensions to at-risk populations, including senior citizens.

Most other drivers are eligible to renew their license by mail or online.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesscaliforniadmvseniorssenior citizenscovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COVID-19 PANDEMIC
Kaweah Delta allowing visitors for elective surgery patients again
Germany, France entering new lockdowns amid rise in COVID-19 cases
Couple survives COVID-19, celebrates 70 years of marriage
Dodger with positive test refused to follow protocol, MLB says
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police identify man accused of stabbing 3 people during rally in north Fresno
Tulare Western HS basketball coach arrested for having sex with minor
Texas family hopes to repay Merced man who saved girl from drowning
New details in case of Visalia man accused of murdering girlfriend
10-year-old Tulare Co. girl to be honored at Rose Parade
Fresno leaders discuss ways to reduce violence in city
Young voters hold the future in their hands
Show More
Man slashed by knife during argument in Visalia
Fresno St. announces Dr. Saúl Jiménez-Sandoval as interim president
Creek Fire: 379,571 acres burned, 70% contained
Americans vote early in record numbers, just days from Election Day
Creek Fire: victims hitting a wall with CA Fair Plan payouts
More TOP STORIES News