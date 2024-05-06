Son accused of stabbing mother multiple times in west central Fresno, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A mother was rushed to the hospital Monday after a suspected domestic dispute with her son turned violent in west-central Fresno.

Authorities say it happened on Parkway Drive and Dennett Avenue before 11:15 am Monday.

When police arrived, they found the woman with multiple stab wounds in her leg.

She was taken to Community Regional Medical Center and is expected to survive.

The woman told police she was stabbed by her son.

Police took the man in custody nearby at Weber and Fruit.