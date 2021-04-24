Community & Events

Final goodbye: DMX, procession memorial service honors late rapper

EMBED <>More Videos

Celebration of life held for DMX

NEW YORK -- It was a final goodbye on Saturday for the late hip-hop artist DMX in New York.

WATCH THE CELEBRATION OF LIFE FOR DMX HERE:


The procession called "The Ruff Ryders 2 The Rescue: Ryde 4 Life" started at Yonkers Raceway near Empire City Casino in Yonkers.

A monster truck carrying a casket with "Long Live DMX" emblazoned on the sides of the vehicle played the rapper's music and led hundreds of motorcyclists from Yonkers, where DMX was raised, then south to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn.



Inside the Barclays Center were 2,000 fans, friends and his family, shining the eternal light on DMX and showing how he was a fun, kind father of 15 children.

DMX, whose birth name is Earl Simmons, died April 9 after suffering a "catastrophic cardiac arrest." He spent several days on life support after being rushed to a New York hospital from his home April 2.
EMBED More News Videos

DMX, whose real name is Earl Simmons, had been in "grave condition" in a New York hospital after suffering a heart attack on April 2.


The 50-year-old Grammy-nominated rapper delivered iconic hip-hop songs such as "Ruff Ryders' Anthem" and "Party Up (Up in Here)." He also starred in several films including "Belly" and "Romeo Must Die."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventswestchester countynew yorkbrooklynnew york cityrapperdmxcelebrity deathsbarclays centermemorial
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Family mourns Lemoore mother killed in domestic violence incident
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
Fresno shoppers hit River Park for Black Friday deals
Stocks fall sharply on new COVID variant; Dow Jones loses 900 points
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Customers with prepaid meals arrive to find CA Boston Market closed
Show More
Fresno firefighters respond to multiple fires on Thanksgiving
Oregon-born gray wolf dies after 'epic' California trek
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
More TOP STORIES News