Coronavirus

Dog in New Jersey finds loving forever home after owners die of COVID-19

NEW JERSEY -- The 9-year-old poodle who was left homeless after both of her owners died from COVID-19 has found a new loving home in New Jersey.

Che-Che was turned over to the Monmouth County SPCA earlier in April following the death of her owners.

Her story made national news and the shelter received hundreds of inquiries about her.

Her new owner said she is very grateful to have Che-Che in her life:

"The Monmouth County SPCA does incredible work every day. I feel incredibly blessed that Che-Che will be coming home with me. She's a little doll and everyone here has been very generous and kind to her and to me. Thank you from the bottom of my heart!"

