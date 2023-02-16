Company looking to pay someone $1k to watch dog movies

Do you love pet movies and have 48 hours to spare? If so, this job might be perfect for you.

Pettable.com is looking for a "Chief Doggie Flick Officer."

The company, which helps people get their pets certified as emotional support animals, is looking for someone to watch 10 hours of dog movies and write a review of them.

That person will be paid $1,000.

The job requirements include: a passion for dogs, loves pet films, a comfy couch or bed and 48 hours open in their calendar.

A pet to keep them company is recommended, but not required.

Pettable also listed the movies, including Scooby doo, The Fox and The Hound, Hachi, My Dog Skip, Snoopy Come Home, 101 Dalmatians, and Wallace and Gromit: The Curse Of The Were-Rabbit.

You can apply online and applications are open until March 6.