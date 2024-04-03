Firefighters rescue dog from burning home in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters jumped into action to save a family pet from a house fire in Lemoore on Monday afternoon.
The Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department Association says the home was already engulfed when crews got there.
They learned a dog had run back inside the burning house.
Firefighters knocked down the flames and then went in to search for the pet.
They found the sweet pup under a bed, curled up in the back corner of a room.
They quickly removed her, cooled her down and gave her some oxygen.
Fortunately, the dog is doing well.