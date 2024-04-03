Firefighters rescue dog from burning home in Lemoore

LEMOORE, Calif. (KFSN) -- Firefighters jumped into action to save a family pet from a house fire in Lemoore on Monday afternoon.

The Lemoore Volunteer Fire Department Association says the home was already engulfed when crews got there.

They learned a dog had run back inside the burning house.

Firefighters knocked down the flames and then went in to search for the pet.

They found the sweet pup under a bed, curled up in the back corner of a room.

They quickly removed her, cooled her down and gave her some oxygen.

Fortunately, the dog is doing well.