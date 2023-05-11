Officers rescue dog from canal in central Fresno, searching for owner

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fresno police are searching for the owner of a dog that was rescued after almost falling into a canal on Wednesday morning.

On Wednesday morning, a homeowner called the police about a dog that was believed to be stuck on a canal bank near Belmont Avenue and Fulton avenues.

Officers found the dog stuck in some brush and about the fall into the canal.

The homeowner let officers cut through their fence, allowing them to safely rescue the dog.

Officers are keeping the dog safe until it can be reunited with its owner.

The owner of the dog is asked to message Fresno police on Facebook with details they would only know.