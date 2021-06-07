Community & Events

Kings County deputies help reunite homeless Vietnam War vet with missing dog

KINGS COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A dog is back where he belongs after going on a road trip without his owner.

Rerun was reported missing last week and Kings County Sheriff's deputies put the call to bring him back on social media.

Rerun's owner is a homeless Vietnam War veteran who spends most of his time in Kettleman City.

A family came forward and said they took Rerun in because they thought he was abandoned.

They took him on a trip to the Sequoia mountains and gave him a bath before returning him back over to his owner.

The deputies who posted the call to social media shared a sweet video of Rerun's reunion.

