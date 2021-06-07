Kings County deputies help reunite homeless Vietnam War vet with missing dog

Rerun was reported missing last week and Kings County Sheriff's deputies put the call to bring him back on social media.
Rerun's owner is a homeless Vietnam War veteran who spends most of his time in Kettleman City.
A family came forward and said they took Rerun in because they thought he was abandoned.
They took him on a trip to the Sequoia mountains and gave him a bath before returning him back over to his owner.
The deputies who posted the call to social media shared a sweet video of Rerun's reunion.