Part of Dollar Tree building collapses, falls on cars in Sanger as employees escape

Friday, March 10, 2023 7:08PM
SANGER, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three employees are okay after the front facade of the Dollar Tree building in Sanger collapsed.

Fire officials say it happened just before 9 am Friday at the store located on Jensen.

Officials say the front end of the facade fell off and landed on top of three cars.

Three employees were inside at the time, but everyone was able to escape safely. No customers were inside when the collapse happened.

Some nearby businesses were closed as a precaution.

Officials are still determining what caused the collapse, but say water may have been a factor.

