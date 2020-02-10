Pets & Animals

VIDEO: Dolphin can't stop staring at curious service dog through aquarium window

CLEARWATER, Fla. -- An adorable interaction between two very different species that was captured on camera, is now capturing hearts.

On Feb. 2, Leo the 2-year-old service dog took a trip to a Florida aquarium.

That's where he met Hope, a playful dolphin.

Through the glass, Hope couldn't stop staring at Leo, who appeared to be very happy with and intrigued by her company.

VIDEO: Dolphin swims among delighted beachgoers in Australia

More than once, the two brought their faces right up to the window and just sat there smiling at each other.

The pup's owner posted to Instagram saying that Leo "LOVED" Hope and the two communicated in a "sweet way."



She told Storyful, "It seemed to me as though my service dog Leo and the dolphin Hope were communicating. Leo at first had no idea what he was looking at and seemed a little startled."

She continued to say that "the most incredible thing happened" was when Leo gazed upon the dolphin and instantly became calm.

Watch the video above to see for yourself!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pets & animalsdogswild animalscute animalsu.s. & worlddolphinservice animal
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno County courthouse shut down after 2 employees come in contact with COVID-19 patient
Central California coronavirus cases
3 dead after shooting in parking lot at Golden West High School in Visalia
California launches website to locate nearby coronavirus testing sites
Fresno auto dealerships, furniture stores and others can open on May 11
Dozens rally at City Hall to 'Open Fresno'
Central California Food Bank teams up with local tech company for food donations to families
Show More
15-year-old killed by hit-and-run driver in Porterville
Emerging coronavirus aid bill aims to help cities, Postal Service
Some business owners satisfied, others waiting to open doors after phase 1 of city of Fresno's plan
CRMC employees receive tasty token of appreciation
Clovis Unified to serve free meals to students every Wednesday
More TOP STORIES News