Fire at Dos Palos High School, reports of multiple classrooms burned

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Fire crews are responding to a fire that broke out at Dos Palos High School.

The campus is located on Blossom Street at Lucern Avenue.

Fire officials have confirmed that they first responded to a fire in classroom 300 around 6 am, but those flames have since spread to other classrooms on the campus.

Several fire crews have been called to the scene to fight this fire.

The school says that classes are cancelled for Wednesday.

