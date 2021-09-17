Merced County detectives investigating homicide in Dos Palos

DOS PALOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Dos Palos.Deputies say a man was killed in the area of West Palm Avenue and Denton and Leak Road.The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Christian Castillo from Dos Palos.Authorities say the investigation is in its early stages, and they have not released any other details at this point.Stay with Action News for updates on this breaking story.