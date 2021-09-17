Merced County detectives investigating homicide in Dos Palos

EMBED <>More Videos

Merced County detectives investigating homicide in Dos Palos

DOS PALOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- The Merced County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide in Dos Palos.

Deputies say a man was killed in the area of West Palm Avenue and Denton and Leak Road.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Christian Castillo from Dos Palos.

Authorities say the investigation is in its early stages, and they have not released any other details at this point.

Stay with Action News for updates on this breaking story.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
dos palosmerced countyhomicide
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
Man drives himself to CRMC after being shot in SE Fresno, police say
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing of Kerman couple
Show More
3 teens accused of going on armed robbery spree across Fresno
Former Fresno State standout 1 of 18 ex-NBA players charged
1 killed in Fresno County crash, CHP says
Tesla moving Palo Alto headquarters to Austin
Pfizer officially asks FDA to greenlight vaccine for kids ages 5-11
More TOP STORIES News