Merced County Sheriff's Office investigating shooting involving deputies

DOS PALOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- An investigation is underway after a shooting involving deputies in Merced County.

The shooting happened just before noon Friday near Globe Avenue and Lexington Avenue, near Dos Palos.

It is not known what led to the shooting or if anyone was hurt at this time.

Deputies are asking the public to avoid the area.

This is a developing story. Stay with Action News for updates.