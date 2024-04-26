Couple breathing new life into historic Dos Palos Theater

DOS PALOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- For Steve and Irene Torres, a date night in Dos Palos introduced them to the chance to help a community create memories.

"I got a vision from God, and it was to come in, restore this place and make it someplace for families, for the community, for just a weekend, for a family to get away and enjoy themselves in the theater," Steven said.

Open for less than one week, the family-run and revamped Dos Palos Theater and entertainment has something for fans of the silver screen and live shows.

Movie nights, concerts and special events are already on the calendar, but Irene and Steve say this is only the beginning.

"We're going to be doing gaming rooms, karaoke room sections, private party movie showings because there is a movie screen as well," Irene said.

The couple is thankful to their family for coming in before and after work to revitalize the theater.

"My grandkids would come over, and while we were working or cleaning, there were several layers of paint on the floor," Irene said. "They would just start scraping the paint."

In addition to their family, a group of volunteers they call the "A-Team" add to the movie magic.

"They're part of the community and their hearts are with ours, where they want to help welcome people in," Irene said.

Steve and Irene bought the theater in July of 2023, hoping to bring that family feeling to the North Valley.

"Going through the process, I found out that my grandmother was born in Dos Palos, and she was born in 1938," Irene said. "The theater was built in 1920, so I had a heartwarming feeling like my grandmother probably used to go here in the glory days."

Located in the heart of Downtown Dos Palos on Center Avenue off Marguerite, the venue wants to give new talent and bands with a following a place to connect with an audience.

13:32 "We're not looking to get rich or make $1 million," Irene said. "We want to create an experience."

In May, you can catch Jonny Cash and Journey tribute acts.

For a full list of shows, movie nights or how to rent the venue for a special event, visit their website.

