Water restored to Dos Palos residents after booster pump issue

DOS PALOS, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dos Palos residents will not need to boil their water after all.

Late Friday afternoon, the State Division of Drinking water issued a notice that there is adequate chlorine in the system and the water is safe to drink.

A mechanical failure with a booster pump and a valve break forced the North Valley city to shut off water around 4:30 Thurday afternoon.

A team worked through the night to install a new pump and water began flowing again early Friday morning.

State water experts say because the system was already back in pressure and the water lines are flushing properly, a boil water notice is not necessary.
