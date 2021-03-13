Business

Burger shop and brewery joining forces in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A local burger shop and a Downtown Fresno brewery are joining forces, looking to make "grumpy" a good thing!

Desirae Washington owns Take 3 Burgers, which is known for its unique pop-up events.

Now, she's taking on a new venture.

She is teaming up with Full Circle Brewing to open a new restaurant called the "Grumpy Burger Lady."

That's how she's affectionately known by her friends and on social media.

The new location will be located on Fulton Street and Mono, in the former Zack's Brewing space.

It will feature her famous "Smush burger" and an extensive dipping sauce menu.

They hope to be fully open sometime in May.
