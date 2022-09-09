Fiestas Patrias celebration set to return to downtown Fresno this month

The festival celebrates the cultures of Latin American countries and Mexico's Independence from Spain.

Happening on Saturday, September 17, Downtown Fresno will transform as it hosts events all day including dancing, concerts and children's activities.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- It's set to be a return of tradition for families in Fresno - one decade in the making.

The city of Fresno and community partners are now preparing for "Fiestas Patrias."

The city hopes it will offer important in-person opportunities to learn about heritage.

A parade will kick off the festivities.

A concert featuring "Paquita La Del Barrio" and "Pancho Barraza" at Chukchansi Park will close out the celebration.

Farmworkers will get into the show for free.