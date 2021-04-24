One killed, one injured after fire at Downtown Fresno motel

EMBED <>More Videos

1 killed, 1 injured after fire at Downtown Fresno motel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators have identified the woman killed in a Downtown Fresno motel fire.

Flames tore through a second-story unit at the Plaza Motel on El Dorado and Broadway around 2 am Saturday.

Firefighters say a man suffered some severe burns while escaping the fire -- but when they searched the room -- they found 63-year-old Griselda Nunez dead inside.

The fire was contained to that one single room -- and no other residents at the motel suffered any injuries.

The cause of the deadly fire is still under investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno downtownbuilding firedeadly fire
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Police: Man kills woman in Clovis before fatally shooting himself
Central California wakes up to rain, fall-like conditions
Officials: KNP Complex likely killed hundreds of giant sequoias
More than 3,000 without power in parts of Fresno
Woodlake rallies around former football coach in his final days
No death penalty for man convicted of murdering Kerman couple
WATCH TODAY: Gov. Newsom to sign economic recovery bill in Alameda Co.
Show More
LA County mandate takes effect for large events, indoor areas of bars
KNP Complex Fire: 4 hospitalized after being hit by fallen tree
Visalia mom sentenced to 1 year for child's death in hot car
Yosemite closes some mountain passes due to storm
FPU students claim discrimination as gay pride club question looms
More TOP STORIES News