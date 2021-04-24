One killed, one injured after fire at Downtown Fresno motel

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Investigators have identified the woman killed in a Downtown Fresno motel fire.Flames tore through a second-story unit at the Plaza Motel on El Dorado and Broadway around 2 am Saturday.Firefighters say a man suffered some severe burns while escaping the fire -- but when they searched the room -- they found 63-year-old Griselda Nunez dead inside.The fire was contained to that one single room -- and no other residents at the motel suffered any injuries.The cause of the deadly fire is still under investigation.