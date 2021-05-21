business

Downtown Fresno buildings under construction to bring in new businesses

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Work is underway at the Helm Building along Fulton Street in downtown Fresno.

"We are completely remodeling the ground level, the retail spaces, bringing the old craftsmanship, the beauty just like when the building was built," said Sevak Katchadourian.

Katchadourian is the owner of the Helm and Pacific Southwest Building.

Four of seven stores have been pre-leased in the Helm Building. A cafe, cell phone shop and possible wine store will fill the space.

The building is expected to be completed in four to six months.

At the Pacific Southwest Building, office space and loft space is under construction.

The owner is happy to see its other concepts like its rooftop bar and eateries come to life even during the pandemic.

At Fulton and Fresno Streets, crews are working on the facade of the old Procter Jewelers building.

"We've always believed this is corner number one in downtown Fresno," said Brent Weiner, owner of the Procter building.

In June of 2014, a fire damaged the building.

Now, the space is being renovated with a potential two businesses on the bottom and second-story office space.

"We're hoping the space is desirable to a retailer that's on a national or larger regional scale, hopefully. The upstairs is going to be one cool loft office space with raftered ceilings," Weiner said.

Action News got a first-hand look at its design.

Construction on the exterior should be done this fall.

Weiner's grandfather started Procters's in 1945. His dad bought the building in the 1970s, and now he's passionate about its future.

Owners are hoping people will return to work downtown so that businesses and life can thrive along Fulton Street.
