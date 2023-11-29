Stepping inside Gelateria Del Centro in Downtown Fresno, you'll notice the aesthetic appeal matches the unique flavors offered by the scoop.

Former Bitwise employees team up for new gelato shop in downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Stepping inside of Gelateria Del Centro in Downtown Fresno, you'll notice the aesthetic appeal matches the unique flavors offered by the scoop.

"Everything that was done is freshly painted and textured, but we wanted to make it feel older, so we stained and clear coated everything," says Co-Owner Tami Waters.

"I come from a big Italian family -- we have some photos of them up on the wall, my grandma and grandpa's wedding photo on the wall," says Co-Owner Jordan Sanchez.

Located in the Warnors Center off of Tuolumne and Fulton, Waters and Sanchez wanted the look to reflect an extension of the theater.

If you've caught a show, chances are the chandelier looks familiar.

Waters used her background in interior design to add flare -- hand texturing the counter and ceiling.

"We painted all of the striping by hand as well," she said.

November's ribbon-cutting marked the realization of Jordan and Tami's dream made possible with the help of the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation.

"Last fall, I was able to participate in the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundations Womanpreneur Program, which helped me get the business and all of the things we needed in line," Sanchez said.

Customer favorites include pistachio, limoncello and honey lavender.

The store offers plant-based and seasonal options as well.

Jordan and Tami plan on offering date night and mommy and me experiences.

