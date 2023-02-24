For Dr. Harris, her mission is simple; helping people learn more about their history through the foods we eat.

Author of book that inspired a Netflix docuseries speaks at Fresno City College

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dr. Jessica B. Harris is a culinary historian and an author.

Her book, High on the Hog, landed her a four part docuseries on Netflix.

It takes viewers through the history of African American cuisine.

"Everybody's history is on the plate, what you eat for dinner, in many ways talks about who you are," mentions Dr. Harris.

Hungry for Dr. Harris' knowledge on food, Fresno City College invited her to speak.

It was part of their Black History Month speaker forum- which honors Black Excellence.

Everyone in the crowd got a taste and a chance to learn about the history and local influences of African foods.

Rodney Murphy, the EOP counselor at the college, worked behind the scenes to make the speaker forum happen.

He says, "I am a self proclaimed chef myself, so I cook a lot of those foods. So the meaning of those foods, from the black eyed peas to the okra to the collard greens, to the watermelon all resonate with me with my family within our lineage and our heritage."

Rodney wanted to help celebrate the diversity on campus, in Fresno and on our plates.

"She spoke of how some foods made it down to some South American places, she spoke on how some foods made it to French places she spoke about Asian food and she just connected those dots," Rodney explains.

For Dr. Harris, her mission is simple; helping people learn more about their history through the foods we eat.

She says, "If we know who we are we are better able to face the world because we are facing the world from a position of knowledge as opposed to a position of not being sure."

Dr. Harris' Netflix special has a second season coming up.

For more details on more Black History Month events at Fresno City College, click here.

For a list of on campus events click here.

