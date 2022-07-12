Fresno man sentenced for killing man dressed in drag in 2017

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A Fresno man will serve a life sentence for killing a man dressed in drag five years ago.

Friends say 34-year-old Imer Alvarado was a gay man who occasionally dressed in women's clothes.

Security footage showed a scuffle between Alvarado and Derrick Garcia in May 2017 before Garcia fired a gun.

Alvarado fell to the ground and several cars passed by without stopping to help.

Police arrested the suspect a year later.

Garcia was initially found mentally incompetent to stand trial.

His competency was restored and in May he pleaded no contest to second degree murder with a gun.
