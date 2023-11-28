Merchandise stolen from DripOnDrip shoe store in River Park

A small business at Fresno's River Park Shopping Center is in need of major repair after a break-in.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A small business at Fresno's River Park Shopping Center is in need of major repair after a break-in.

Security footage shows a group of suspects smash the windows at the DripOnDrip shoe store off of Nees and Blackstone.

This happened within minutes just after 4 am Monday.

Video shows the suspects pulling merchandise from clothing racks, before taking off in two cars.

Roman Gonzales is the store owner and is still working to figure out how much was taken.

He says this was a major loss during the holidays.

The break-in comes just days before the store celebrates its one-year anniversary.

They were also ready to show off merchandise at an upcoming expo next month.

If you have any information about this break-in, you're asked to call Fresno Police.

A GoFundMe has been started to help the business.

