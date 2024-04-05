3 arrested in shooting that injured juvenile in Avenal, police say

Three people have been arrested after a drive-by shooting in Avenal sent a juvenile to the hospital on Thursday.

Three people have been arrested after a drive-by shooting in Avenal sent a juvenile to the hospital on Thursday.

Three people have been arrested after a drive-by shooting in Avenal sent a juvenile to the hospital on Thursday.

Three people have been arrested after a drive-by shooting in Avenal sent a juvenile to the hospital on Thursday.

AVENAL, Calif. (KFSN) -- Three people have been arrested after a drive-by shooting in Avenal sent a juvenile to the hospital on Thursday.

The shooting happened around 4 pm in the area of 4th and Ventura.

Avenal police say someone in a vehicle opened fire, striking a juvenile who was walking.

The victim was airlifted to a local hospital for treatment.

Two officers who were in the area saw the vehicle drive away with three suspects inside after shooting.

Investigators say the driver led officers on a chase from Avenal to Fresno County before driving back to Kings County.

The chase ended near Avenal Cutoff Road and Lincoln Avenue, where an 18-year-old man and two juveniles were arrested.

Officers have not yet said if the suspects and the victim knew each other.

Stay with Action News for the latest updates on this developing story.