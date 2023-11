Starting Monday, you'll be able to get your grand slam from the comfort of your front seat at California's first drive-thru Denny's.

California's first drive-thru Denny's opening in Kerman this week

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Starting Monday, you'll be able to get your grand slam from the comfort of your front seat.

California's first drive-thru Denny's is opening in Kerman.

The new location is located on Whitesbridge Avenue near Golden Rod Avenue.

After the ribbon-cutting ceremony scheduled for 8:30 a.m., the first 100 guests will get a custom mug and free coffee for a month.

Customers will also be able to try some new breakfast menu items, just in time for the holidays.