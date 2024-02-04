Driver arrested after trying to ram into Visalia police officers

A man was arrested Friday night after attempting to ram into Visalia police officers.

A man was arrested Friday night after attempting to ram into Visalia police officers.

A man was arrested Friday night after attempting to ram into Visalia police officers.

A man was arrested Friday night after attempting to ram into Visalia police officers.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man was arrested after attempting to ram into Visalia police officers.

Around 11:30 p.m. Friday night, a Visalia police officer tried pulling over a silver Ford Focus near Center Avenue and Burke Street for having expired registration.

The driver would not stop and started leading officers on a pursuit.

The chase called off for public safety once it entered the Downtown area.

A short time later the suspect vehicle spotted a police patrol unit and attempted to ram it head-on.

The vehicle left the city but eventually stopped at Avenue 368 and Road 112.

The driver, 38-year-old 'Freddy Garcia', was arrested and booked into the Tulare County Jail.