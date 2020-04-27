Driver crashes into pole while trying to pass another vehicle in central Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 27-year-old man was detained after police say he crashed into a fire hydrant and a light pole before running away from the crash scene on Monday morning.It happened around 6:30 a.m. on Golden State Avenue and Ashlan.The driver tried to pass another vehicle on Golden State Avenue, but lost control of the car and crashed into the utilities.He ran from the crash site, but officers found him nearby a short time later. His name has not been released.No one was injured.