Driver dies after being struck by train in Kingsburg

KINGSBURG, Calif. (KFSN) -- A driver is dead after being struck by a train in Kingsburg.

It happened at about 9 p.m. Thursday on the railroad tracks along Golden State Boulevard at Stroud Avenue.

Police say a white SUV was struck by a train heading southbound.

The driver was the only one in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police are investigating whether the crossing arms were functioning at the time of the crash.