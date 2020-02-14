Driver who died after car went airborne over San Joaquin River was drunk: CHP

A Fresno man who died after launching his car over the San Joaquin River while fleeing police last month was driving under the influence of alcohol, the CHP said on Thursday.According to the CHP, 58-year-old David Callahan's blood-alcohol level was well over the legal limit.The CHP says they are still waiting on a toxicology screen for drugs.Callahan drove his Mercedes off a ledge at Dickinson and Herndon, traveling more than 300 feet before plummeting down and crashing onto the other side of the river.The car was upright but crushed after a violent landing. Callahan was found dead at the scene.He was being pursued by Fresno Police when he refused to pull over for an officer who saw him swerving. But the officers called off the pursuit a while before Callahan jumped the river.Callahan had a criminal history as Fresno County Sheriff's deputies were called to his family's home last year after his wife claimed he pushed her and was using drugs.He was also charged with three felonies and two misdemeanors in Monterey County in the past 15 years.