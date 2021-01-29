Know the Road

Know the Road with the CHP: What should I do if I hydroplane?

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Hydroplaning can happen when there's water on the roadway, so what should you do if it happens to you?

"What happens with dynamic hydroplaning is, as a vehicle travels along the roadway under wet conditions, the water is pushed in front of the tire and the tire is no longer able to move the water out of the way," explained Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"This creates a barrier of water between the tire and the roadway surface, and therefore, the tire is essentially floating on top of the water."

"The best thing to do is to prevent it from happening to begin with," he said. "First, maintain your tire pressure, and make sure that they are properly inflated to the correct amount. Second of all, slow down. That is the biggest thing a driver can do is slow down."

"As your speed increases, your chances for hydroplaning also increase. The best thing to do if you do start to hydroplane is to let off the accelerator and slow down. Do not input abrupt steering movements or braking movements because when your vehicle does come back in contact with a roadway, it could cause you to lose control."

Sgt. Pennings also said your tire tread depth is a big factor in your ability to avoid hydroplaning.

For other answers from the CHP, go to abc30.com/knowtheroad.

If you have a question about the rules of the road, fill out the form below for a chance to be featured on Know the Road with the CHP.

(mobile users tap here for form)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
automotivefresnochpknow the roadcalifornia highway patrolroad safetyraindriving
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
KNOW THE ROAD
Know the Road: How to keep pedestrians safe as a driver
Know the Road: Tips for reporting a crime
Know the Road: How to stay safe as a pedestrian near the road
Know the Road: When there are lane closures, when do I have to merge?
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Fresno mayor offers Adventure Church license to use memorial auditorium
Central CA storm: More rain and snow pour over Valley, foothills
Clovis city council candidate arrested for stealing campaign signs
Yosemite National Park extends closure until Monday due to storm
Heading to the Valley foothills to see snow? You may cause more harm than good
Tulare County deputy dies due to COVID-19 complications
COVID-19 variant from South Africa detected in US for 1st time
Show More
Merced officials work to prevent flooding as more rain heads towards Valley
Health workers stuck in snow give other drivers COVID-19 vaccine
Biden opens sign-up window for uninsured in time of COVID-19
DMV to resume behind-the-wheel driving tests starting February 1
Search continues 1 month after young brothers go missing
More TOP STORIES News