Know the Road with the CHP: How do I check my tire tread depth?

"Because your tire pressure is directly correlated to hydroplaning, it is of utmost importance that your tires are properly inflated while you drive in inclement weather," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.
"Another important thing to remember when we're talking about hydroplaning is that tire tread depth is directly correlated to your vehicle's ability to safely travel on wet roadways," he explained. "A very easy and simple way to check your tire tread depth is simply coming over to your tire and looking for what we call tread bars."
"These tread bars go across the width of your tire, and you can simply look at the cross marks of these tread bars. When your tire tread gets close to those tread bars, it's time to replace the tires."
