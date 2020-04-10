Know the Road with the CHP: Can I drive at night with my inside lights on?

Know the Road

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- An ABC30 viewer wanted to know: is it illegal to have my inside lights on while driving at night?

"The answer your question is no, it's not illegal to drive with interior lights on," said Sgt. Brian Pennings with the California Highway Patrol.

"The Vehicle Code specifically says that it's illegal for you to add aftermarket lighting to the inside of your vehicle, but it does not specifically prohibit you from using your dome light or map light during the hours of darkness," he said.

"But one thing you need to consider: if you use that light, it significantly diminishes the driver's ability to observe objects outside the vehicle during the hours of darkness. So it could be very unsafe."

