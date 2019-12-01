Drunk driver crashes into tree in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is recovering after she crashed her car into a tree in Visalia early Saturday morning.Police say 30-year-old Elsa Delrio crashed into the tree on Hillsdale Avenue just west of Tommy at around 1:30 a.m.When first responders arrived, Delrio was still in the car. Fire personnel pulled her out of the vehicle and she was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.Officials say Delrio had been under the influence. She was released from the hospital and has bonded out of jail.