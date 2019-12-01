DUI

Drunk driver crashes into tree in Visalia, police say

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A woman is recovering after she crashed her car into a tree in Visalia early Saturday morning.

Police say 30-year-old Elsa Delrio crashed into the tree on Hillsdale Avenue just west of Tommy at around 1:30 a.m.

When first responders arrived, Delrio was still in the car. Fire personnel pulled her out of the vehicle and she was taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center.

Officials say Delrio had been under the influence. She was released from the hospital and has bonded out of jail.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
visaliacrimeduivisalia
Copyright © 2019 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI
Murder case is a reminder to avoid DUI this Thanksgiving
Bus driver drank beer while picking up students, police say
Man crashes U-Haul truck while evading police, driving under the influence
Fresno PD makes 12 arrests during DUI saturation patrol
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CHP, Caltrans warn drivers of black ice while driving up mountains
Man with gunshot wound tries to get on FAX bus for help, police say
CHP pacing traffic over I-5 at Grapevine
Fresno business owners discuss importance of shopping local
3 children missing after vehicle swept away in flood
Warehouse fire lights up downtown Fresno
Heading to the mountains? Here are some tips to keep you safe on the road
Show More
Santa Claus Lane in Clovis is now open
NFL player suspended for allegedly betting on games
Relic thought to be from Jesus' manger arrives in Bethlehem
Man accused of forcing girlfriend's son into burning hot shower
Black Friday shooting shutters New York shopping mall
More TOP STORIES News