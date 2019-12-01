Drunk driver, wet roads combine for deadly crash on Highway 99, CHP says

By
CHP officers arrested a man for driving drunk and killing a man on Highway 99 Sunday morning.

Officers say their initial investigation shows a Subaru SUV smacked into the concrete side wall of the highway at about 1:30 a.m., possibly because of wet roads.

A man and woman got out of the SUV, but as they stood on the shoulder, 22-year-old Amado Mendez Ventura veered off the road to the right and hit them, killing the man.

CHP officers shut down the northbound lanes right after the Clinton exit, and paramedics rushed the 28-year-old woman to a hospital.

Officers determined Ventura was drunk, so they arrested him for DUI manslaughter and driving without a license.

They reopened the highway about two hours later.

Officers haven't publicly identified the victim yet.
