State agencies preparing to clear dry weeds along local highways

For years, state agencies have worked alongside each other to help protect the state from wildfires.

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dry grass across the Central Valley is a sign that warmer temperatures are here.

With the summer months almost here, Caltrans has been doing what they can to help prevent potential fire fuel by clearing weeds on the side of the highway.

Christian Lukens with district 6 says it takes dozens of landscaping crews to maintain the thousands of miles of highway shoulders across the state.

Locally they have been focusing on clearing out the four foot stretch off the side of the roads.

"Typically, you're trying to create that buffer zone where, if a vehicle has to pull off the side of the roadway. That that roadway is clear. There are no weeds there. There's nothing that can create any sort of fire hazard," said Christian.

On a stretch of Highway 168 in Clovis, dried out weeds are starting to turn a pinkish color.

Caltrans describes this as a natural cycle before the grass completely dries out.

When that happens in the next few weeks, landscapers will work on mowing grass along the roadway.

But the work is year round and typically starts in the fall.

"When you're spraying with the pre-emergent, you're trying to minimize the possibility of there being more weeds in the spring, but it also helps minimize the amount of time that the team has to then spend mowing in the spring as well, that is," explained Christian.

But CAL FIRE says there are steps you can take while traveling to help prevent fire danger.

"When someone has car troubles and they pull over and there is tall grass, you are worried about your vehicle and that hot exhaust is the catalyst that starts a fire and those are times- if we can impart that bit of information; 'Don't pull over into tall grass, mow early," mentions Daniel Urias, a CAL FIRE Battalion Chief with the Fresno-Kings Unit.

CAL FIRE also urges people to create their 100 feet of defensible space to help protect homes in case of a fire.

