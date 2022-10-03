Suspected drunk driver drifts across Highway 33, kills 1 in head-on crash

MENDOTA, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol says alcohol is believed to be involved in an early morning crash that left one person dead in Mendota.

It happened just before 3 am Monday on Highway 33 at Bass Avenue.

Officers say a 27-year-old man from Mendota was driving a Chevy Equinox south, just north of Bass Avenue.

They say he ended up crossing over into the northbound lanes of Highway 33 and hit a Toyota Corolla driven by another man from Mendota.

The driver of the Toyota died at the scene.

The driver of the Chevy suffered moderate injuries and was arrested for DUI.

