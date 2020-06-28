Suspected drunk driver hit and kills woman near Centerville

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A suspected drunk driver hit and killed a pedestrian near Centerville.

CHP officers say the victim was driving on Highway 180 near Piedra when she pulled over off the road around 2:30 Sunday morning.

That's when she got out of her car and walked into lanes of traffic and was hit by a passing car.

The suspect stopped momentarily but then kept driving down the highway.

Officers eventually caught up to the suspect and found she was under the influence.

Detectives are still investigating why the victim walked onto the road.
