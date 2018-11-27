DUI driver in Madera caught on camera going in circles

The Madera Police Department is now raising awareness about the dangers of DUI drivers.It recently posted a video to its Facebook page showing a driver that passed out behind the wheel in a residential area over the weekend.The incident happened in the area of Lake Street and Sunrise Avenue just after midnight.When officers arrived they found a van going in circles in reverse. Officers were able to safely stop the vehicle and arrest the driver who they say was 'extremely intoxicated'.He was later booked into the Madera County Jail for DUI.