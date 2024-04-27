Man arrested after DUI crash through fence of a Fresno County home

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- The California Highway Patrol arrested a man for driving under the influence in Fresno County on Friday night.

Officers responded to a home near McCall and Bullard Avenues just after 11:30 p.m., where a man crashed through the fence of the house.

CHP says the man arrested was driving a Ford F-150 South on McCall at high speed and tried passing another driver by going into the northbound lane.

They say he drove off the road into the fence of a home.

He was taken to the hospital with moderate to major injuries.

No one else was injured in the crash.