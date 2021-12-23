Fresno County sees increase in DUI cases, deaths

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- District attorneys from around the state, including Fresno County, are taking action to address a surge of DUI cases and deaths.Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says the area, like many parts of the state, has seen a significant increase of DUI-related manslaughter cases and deaths associated with crashes over the last two years.Smittcamp says the county has also seen more repeat offenders, with numbers going up almost 100%.The DA believes the rise is connected to COVID's impact on local jails.With space limited, fewer people are being held behind bars.She says this doesn't allow people to get the help they need.Going into the holiday season, Smittcamp is calling on the community to take action to prevent more unnecessary deaths."Not only do we have to be responsible drivers, but we have to be responsible friends, responsible family members and really grab the keys because everybody thinks that they are a rockstar. Everybody thinks they are invincible when they drink alcohol. It's just the effects of the alcohol on our bodies, and so we really have to intervene sometimes," Smittcamp said.Smittcamp urges residents to make a plan during the holidays.If alcohol is being served, make sure a sober driver is available.