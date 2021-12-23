DUI

Fresno County sees increase in DUI cases, deaths

EMBED <>More Videos

Fresno County sees increase in DUI cases, deaths

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- District attorneys from around the state, including Fresno County, are taking action to address a surge of DUI cases and deaths.

Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp says the area, like many parts of the state, has seen a significant increase of DUI-related manslaughter cases and deaths associated with crashes over the last two years.

Smittcamp says the county has also seen more repeat offenders, with numbers going up almost 100%.

The DA believes the rise is connected to COVID's impact on local jails.

With space limited, fewer people are being held behind bars.

She says this doesn't allow people to get the help they need.

Going into the holiday season, Smittcamp is calling on the community to take action to prevent more unnecessary deaths.

"Not only do we have to be responsible drivers, but we have to be responsible friends, responsible family members and really grab the keys because everybody thinks that they are a rockstar. Everybody thinks they are invincible when they drink alcohol. It's just the effects of the alcohol on our bodies, and so we really have to intervene sometimes," Smittcamp said.

Smittcamp urges residents to make a plan during the holidays.

If alcohol is being served, make sure a sober driver is available.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
fresno countycaliforniaduidui crash
Copyright © 2022 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DUI
8-year-old killed in suspected DUI crash near Dinuba
Fresno PD conducting DUI checkpoints on New Year's Eve
Suspected drunk driver arrested after 3-vehicle crash in Merced
1 killed, 2 injured in suspected DUI crash in Tulare Co.
TOP STORIES
Clovis Unified students head back to class amid new COVID protocols
Multi-agency operation cracks down on street racing in Fresno County
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Receive a child tax credit? Look out for a letter from the IRS
Robots filling in staffing shortages at CA hotels, no tips expected
Man killed in suspected hit-and-run crash in Reedley, CHP says
Man shot by Fresno police, accused of stabbing K9 identified
Show More
End of an era: Classic BlackBerry phones will stop working Jan. 4
Jerry Dyer reflects on 1st year as Fresno mayor
Cressman's General Store selling stickers to help fund new flagpole
New proposal could change trend of customers moving to solar energy
Pedestrian hit and killed by alleged drunk driver in Tulare
More TOP STORIES News