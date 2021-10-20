Free dump event happening this weekend in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno can help you get rid of it with a free dump event taking place this weekend.
Accepted items include box springs, scrap metal, headboards, drywall and appliances and much more.
The dumping days will be held from 6 am to 3 pm at Cedar Avenue Recycling and Transfer Station in southwest Fresno.
There is a one-ton pickup vehicle limit and in order to participate in the free event, you must provide a City of Fresno utility bill or a multi-family flyer and a state-issued ID indicating an address within the City of Fresno limits.
For more on this event and a complete list of acceptable items to dump, click here.
