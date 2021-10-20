Community & Events

Free dump event happening this weekend in southwest Fresno

EMBED <>More Videos

Free dump event happening this weekend in southwest Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The city of Fresno can help you get rid of it with a free dump event taking place this weekend.

Accepted items include box springs, scrap metal, headboards, drywall and appliances and much more.

The dumping days will be held from 6 am to 3 pm at Cedar Avenue Recycling and Transfer Station in southwest Fresno.

There is a one-ton pickup vehicle limit and in order to participate in the free event, you must provide a City of Fresno utility bill or a multi-family flyer and a state-issued ID indicating an address within the City of Fresno limits.

For more on this event and a complete list of acceptable items to dump, click here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsfresnotrashdumping
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Tulare woman celebrates Thanksgiving after 10 months in hospital
Driver escapes barrage of bullets in west central Fresno
Driver killed in rollover crash in Merced County
Driver thrown from car in crash along Hwy 168 in Fresno
Man's body found in alley in Sanger, police say
14-year-old Fresno boy gives out Thanksgiving meals to families
Many retailers closed Thanksgiving, but still expecting record sales
Show More
Man hospitalized after shooting in Sanger, police say
Fresno County working to address childhood trauma
2 families displaced after apartment fire in central Fresno
Free Thanksgiving meals served at Clovis Senior Activity Center
Fresno State routs San Jose State 40-9 in season finale
More TOP STORIES News