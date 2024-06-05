Duncan Polytechnical High School girls succeed in male-dominated skills competition

This year, the school brought home more medals than ever before and had more young women competing in male-dominated fields.

This year, the school brought home more medals than ever before and had more young women competing in male-dominated fields.

This year, the school brought home more medals than ever before and had more young women competing in male-dominated fields.

This year, the school brought home more medals than ever before and had more young women competing in male-dominated fields.

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dozens of students who are in career technical education classes at Duncan Polytechnical High School recently returned from the state competition.

This year, the school brought home more medals than ever before and had more young women competing in male-dominated fields.

She may not look like it, but Lariah Hernandez says her junior year, she didn't want to join the skills class. She says It was forced upon her.

But a year later, things have changed.

"I'm so glad it was because I've had such an amazing experience here and it's so fun," Hernandez said.

The senior at Duncan Polytechnical High School says she's ok with being one of few young women in the male-dominated class.

"The boys always keep me on my toes," Hernandez said.

With a focus on plumbing, she, along with 35 of her classmates in various courses took what they learned to the statewide SkillsUSA competition.

Of the 36 students who went, 13 were girls.

That includes Senior Irene Torres, who competed in electrical and Junior Zhanii Osby, who competed in welding.

Osby took home a bronze medal.

Torres took home a silver medal.

Hernandez took home gold.

"Finding out that I had won state, it was kind of like a blackout moment. I was like 'What is going on?'" Hernandez said.

College and Career Readiness Coordinator Cara Jurado says it's been special to watch the girls take part in their hands-on skills and return to the class even when it's not required.

"They really wanted to promote that this is something that everyone can do, not just males. Females can do it too, and we can do it well," Jurado said.

Hernandez's gold medal punched her ticket to the national competition coming up in June.

Two other boys also qualified.

Jurado says she's ready to watch them shine.

"They really have worked hard throughout the year and they're going to be representing the state of California, so they should be proud, and they deserve that recognition," Jurado said.

Hernandez says she plans to pursue Mechanical Engineering after high school, but she knows these skills will last her for life.

For now, she's just focused on preparing to take on the best in the nation.

"My goals are to definitely to, hopefully, place so we'll see," Hernandez said.

Hernandez and the two other students headed to nationals are fundraising to cover the cost of their travel and stay.

You can help them reach their goals by sending a check payable to Duncan Polytechnical High School with "SkillsUSA" in the memo portion.

For news updates, follow Jessica Harrington on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.