Business

Dunkin' hiring 25,000 employees in response to locations reopening across U.S.

Dunkin' is hiring 25,000 employees across the country as its locations begin to reopen.

More and more states are trying to reopen their economy after bars, restaurants and gyms across the country have laid dormant for months.

The U.S. unemployment rate fell unexpectedly in May to 13.3%. The government said Friday that the economy added 2.5 million jobs last month.

Dunkin' plans to run a recruitment ad campaign to fill open positions.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
businessbusinesscoronavirusdunkin'covid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in northeast Fresno
Police searching for hit-and-run driver in northwest Fresno
Central California coronavirus cases
LIVE: George Floyd's funeral underway in Houston
Downtown Fresno building evacuated after gas leak at construction site
Suspect tried to rob man at ATM in northeast Fresno, police say
Fresno Co. COVID-19 cases double in last 2 weeks
Show More
1 displaced after fire destroys trailer home in Madera County
Fire breaks out at southeast Fresno shopping center
Movie theaters allowed to reopen, California says
Turning your stimulus debit card payment into cash
Man killed in drive-by shooting in Porterville
More TOP STORIES News