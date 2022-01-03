Bulldog Breakdown

Bulldog Breakdown: Chat with Dwayne Wright

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Former Bulldog running back Dwayne Wright had a record-breaking career at Fresno State, posting two 1,000-plus yard rushing seasons.

He was drafted in the fourth round by the Buffalo Bills in 2007.

Since his retirement, he's dedicated his time to coaching and giving back to the youth.

Bri Mellon caught up with Wright this week about his new position and asked him about the new coaching staff at State.
