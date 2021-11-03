2 Central California natives win World Series with Atlanta Braves

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Dinuba native Dylan Lee and Visalia native Stephen Vogt are both champions after the Braves beat the Astros in six games in the World Series.Lee's appearance in the World Series came in Games 2 and 4, where he started in Game 4.Lee will likely miss the parade in Atlanta to hold a baseball clinic for kids in Dinuba.Vogt played 26 games with the team before suffering an injury.The Central Valley Christian grad was brought to Houston ahead of this game so that he could celebrate with his team.It was the Braves' first World Series Championship since 1995.