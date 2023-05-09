New and improved Eagle Mountain Casino officially open

The new Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville is inviting you to its big grand opening.

The casino says you'll be able to enjoy new dining options, over 1,700 slot machines and 20 table games.

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- The new Eagle Mountain Casino in Porterville is inviting you to its big grand opening.

It's located near the Porterville Airport, off Highway 65.

Action News showed you a sneak peak of the new property, which has been welcoming its first guests with limited services.

Starting Tuesday, the casino says you'll be able to enjoy the "full experience," including new dining options, over 1,700 slot machines and 20 table games.

It's a far cry from its 1996 opening when the casino says it started up with mobile trailers, a hamburger stand, three blackjack tables and just over 300 video lottery terminals.

About 1,000 employees are working at the new casino.

For news updates, follow Elisa Navarro on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.