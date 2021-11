CAMBRIA, Calif. -- A magnitude 4.7 earthquake struck Central California's San Luis Obispo County on Monday evening, according to the United States Geological Survey.The quake was reported 11 miles northwest of the town of San Simeon at about 4:42 pm. USGS said the quake occurred about 20 miles from Cambria.Just a few minutes later at 4:47 p.m., USGS reported that a 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit in the same lightly populated area.There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.