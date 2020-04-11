5.3 magnitude earthquake strikes near Mammoth Lakes

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- If you felt a little shaking Saturday morning, you are not alone.The USGS reported that a 5.3 magnitude earthquake happened near Mammoth Lakes just after 7:30 a.m.A few people said that they felt the quake in Mariposa and Fresno. There were several aftershocks after, but nothing above a 3.0 magnitude.There are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.