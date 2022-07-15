4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Ridgecrest in Central California

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattled California's Kern County on Thursday evening.
It hit the community of Ridgecrest at about 6:20 pm, according to the USGS.
The quake's epicenter was 7.8 miles northeast of the community, the same place that was left reeling from a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in July 2019.
Ridgecrest and its surrounding area has since been shaken by hundreds of smaller aftershocks.
This story is developing and will be updated.
