4.6-magnitude earthquake hits Ridgecrest in Central California

The quake rattled the community of Ridgecrest, the same area that was left reeling from a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in July 2019.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 4.6-magnitude earthquake rattled California's Kern County on Thursday evening.

It hit the community of Ridgecrest at about 6:20 pm, according to the USGS.

The quake's epicenter was 7.8 miles northeast of the community, the same place that was left reeling from a 7.1-magnitude earthquake in July 2019.

Ridgecrest and its surrounding area has since been shaken by hundreds of smaller aftershocks.

This story is developing and will be updated.
